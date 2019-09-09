Plane crashes into Whitehall water tower; pilot killed

WHITEHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 80-year-old pilot is dead after his plane crashed into Whitehall’s water tower and caught fire.

Crews were called to the scene off Peach Street south of E. Lewis Street near Whitehall District Schools’ athletic fields around 11:42 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the wreckage. Crews put out the fire and determined the pilot of the single-engine plane had died.

A plane crashed in Whitehall Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Investigators say the 80-year-old pilot lives in the area, just east of Whitehall. He left from Fremont’s municipal airport about 45 minutes before the crash, according to authorities.

Investigators say it’s unclear what caused the plane to crash. They say the pilot’s flight path didn’t change and there is no indication of engine problems based on the plane’s speed.

School administrative staff told News 8 that there were no students and staff on the ground in that area when the crashed happened. Authorities confirmed no one else was injured in the incident.

The city has isolated the water tower from its system and shut it off until inspectors can evaluate the tower’s structure and water.

Investigators say the wreckage will remain at the scene for a few hours until the Federal Aviation Administration arrives.