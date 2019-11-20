PFAS found at Muskegon Convention Center site

A rendering of the new Muskegon Convention Center, which is being built along 4th Street near L.C. Walker Arena. (Aug. 22, 2019)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The discovery of PFAS in downtown Muskegon has led to a delay in construction of the new multimillion-dollar Muskegon Convention Center.

About a month ago, tests found 15 parts per trillion of the likely carcinogen in groundwater beneath the site. That’s slightly above the level considered unsafe.

The project coordinator says PFAS was discovered as crews were pumping out water to set the foundation for the center. They quickly worked with the state and got a $500,000 grant to start cleaning it.

On Friday, they started pumping the groundwater through filters before sending it into the wastewater treatment plant.

The coordinator said it led to a delay of about a week, but he expects it won’t push back the date to finish the project.

Work started on the center in May. It’s expected to open in early 2021.