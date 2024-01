MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was stabbed in Muskegon Heights Saturday night, according to Muskegon Central Dispatch.

Dispatchers told News 8 it happened slightly before 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Howden Street and East Barney Avenue.

One person suffered a stab wound, according to dispatch. It was not immediately clear how serious the injury was.

Muskegon Heights police and firefighters responded.