Pedestrian killed in Muskegon county crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is dead after he was hit by a van in Muskegon county.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on Whitehall near Victor Road.

State police say 60-year-old Daniel Jibson was walking southbound lane and was wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a Grand Haven man driving a Ford transit van.

Jibson was taken to Hackley hospital where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.