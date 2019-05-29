Muskegon County

Pedestrian killed in Muskegon county crash

Posted: May 29, 2019 05:41 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 05:41 AM EDT

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is dead after he was hit by a van in Muskegon county.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on Whitehall near Victor Road. 

State police say 60-year-old Daniel Jibson was walking southbound lane and was wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a Grand Haven man driving a Ford transit van.  

Jibson was taken to Hackley hospital where he died. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

