Pedestrian killed in Muskegon county crash

Pedestrian killed in Muskegon area crash
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is dead after he was hit by a van in Muskegon county.
It happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday on Whitehall near Victor Road.
State police say 60-year-old Daniel Jibson was walking southbound lane and was wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a Grand Haven man driving a Ford transit van.
Jibson was taken to Hackley hospital where he died.
The crash remains under investigation.
