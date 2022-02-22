Pedestrian hit by car, injured near Muskegon

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle near Muskegon Tuesday morning.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Hall Road and Raaps Way in Egelston Township, east of Muskegon. It’s near Oakridge High and Middle schools.

The pedestrian received severe injuries, according to MCSO. No additional information about the victim was released as of Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, but the sheriff’s office said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

