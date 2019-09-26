PD: Woman shot, wounded in Muskegon

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot in the leg in Muskegon Thursday afternoon, police say.

The Muskegon Police Department says its officers were called to Ray Street north of E. Laketon Avenue, near S. Getty Street, shortly before 4 p.m. on a report of shots fired and one person wounded.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, Capt. Shawn Bride said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

Bride said no one had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

