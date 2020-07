MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights police are investigating after woman was shot and wounded Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of W. Summit and Highland.

Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Joseph Thomas confirmed the woman was shot in the chest and seriously injured.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Thomas said his department did not yet have a suspect in custody.