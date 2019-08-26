PD: Man shot, killed in Muskegon; no arrests

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Muskegon Sunday.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in 1500 block of 7th Street near W. Grand Avenue.

The Muskegon Police Department said when officers arrived on scene, they found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a MPD news release.

His name was not released Monday morning.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was released Monday.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.