MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after being hit by a car in Muskegon Township Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on E. Apple Avenue near the intersection of Walker Road.

Both directions of Apple Avenue are closed between Dangl and Walker roads as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Muskegon Township Police Chief Tim Thielbar told News 8 that a 74-year-old man was crossing Apple Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. He died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown, according to Thielbar