PD: Man arrested after woman’s body found in Muskegon Hts

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man is in custody after officers found a woman’s body in Muskegon Heights.

The Muskegon Police Department said the human remains were found late Monday night near Summit Avenue and 6th Street in Muskegon Heights.

According to an MPD news release, investigators believe the body is a 49-year-old Muskegon woman who was reported missing in October 2021.

The police department said a 39-year-old Muskegon man is in custody in connection to the investigation.

Their names have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.