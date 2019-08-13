PD: Driver runs over armed robber in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights police are investigating after a man told officers he ran over a person who was trying to rob him at gunpoint.

The alleged robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the alley near the intersection of Reynolds Street and E. Delano Avenue.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas told News 8 that a man showed up at the police station saying two people dressed in black and wearing mask tried to rob him. When one of them pulled a gun, the man told officers he ran over one of the individuals.

When police arrived on scene, officers found the individuals and took them into custody. The injured individual is being treated, but the severity of their injuries are unknown.

Thomas said the man immediately reported the incident to police.

The incident remains under investigation.