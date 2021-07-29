PD: Deadly shooting on US-31 believed to be gang-related

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe a deadly shooting on U-31 near Muskegon Wednesday morning is gang-related.

On Thursday, Muskegon Township Police Department said investigators do not believe it was a random shooting or road rage incident. Police noted there is no threat to the public while traveling on area roadways.

The shooting happened just before 12 p.m. Wednesday on northbound US-31 near the Muskegon River. Officers found a car had left the roadway and was in a swap. The driver, who was the only person in the car at the time, had been shot.

The victim, a 22-year-old, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told investigators that they heard several gunshots as a gray Jeep pulled alongside the victim’s car.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Muskegon Township police at 231.777.1666, 911 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.