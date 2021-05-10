PD: Boy shot as Muskegon Heights kids played with gun

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old was hospitalized over the weekend after being shot after some children got their hands on a gun, Muskegon Heights police say.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on Waalkes Street near W. Cleveland Avenue.

Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Maurice Sain said some kids found a parent’s 9 mm handgun and began playing with it. While the gun did not have a magazine in it, there was still a bullet in the chamber.

When the gun was fired, the 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest. He remained in critical condition at the hospital Monday.

It’s not clear whether the boy who was shot lives in the house where it happened.

Sain said his agency was treating the incident as an accident and was not pursuing charges.