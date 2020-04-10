PD: 4 hurt in Muskegon shooting; no arrests

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say four people were shot during a domestic dispute in Muskegon early Friday morning.

The Muskegon Police Department said authorities received a report shortly before 1 a.m. of shots fired on Oak Avenue near the intersection of Getty Street.

The four shooting victims showed up at a local hospital in a private vehicle. Police said a 30-year-old Muskegon man had multiple gunshot wounds, a 27-year-old Muskegon Heights man had been shot in the chest, a 26-year-old Musekgon woman and a 45-year-old Muskegon woman were both shot in the leg.

The police department said the male victims are in critical condition while both women’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators believe the incident started from a domestic dispute and the suspect is known to the victims.

As of Friday, no arrests have been made and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.