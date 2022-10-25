MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.

The Muskegon Heights Police Department said officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting on Howell Avenue, near the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and S. Getty Street.

Two women, ages 31 and 32, were also injured in the shooting, according to an MHPD news release.

One of the women was shot in the arm, and the boy was shot in the hand. The second woman had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was airlifted to the hospital, the release said. Police did not release the condition nor the names of the victims.

The police department said there are no suspects at this time. It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MHPD at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.