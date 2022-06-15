MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Muskegon Tuesday.

The Muskegon Police Department said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a home on Catawba Avenue near the intersection of Wood Street.

The victim died at the scene, according to an MPD news release.

The 17-year-old suspect is in custody. He faces charges related to the deadly shooting, the release said.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

The police department did not release any additional information about the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.