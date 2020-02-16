Patients want answers after health clinic suddenly closes

MUSKEGON HEIGHT, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of Muskegon-area patients and hundreds of employees are still without answers after a health care clinic announced it was suddenly shutting down on Friday.

Muskegon Family Care, a nonprofit clinic in Muskegon Heights, has not released any information about the closing, but patients and employees told News 8 that they were told Friday was the clinic’s final day of operation.

Desperate for answers and fueled with frustration, a few dozen people gathered for a rally outside the clinic Saturday afternoon.

Among the crowd were patients, employees and local community leaders like Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt.

The small crowd paled in comparison to the 20,000 patients now without a health care provider due to the shutdown.

At the rally, people called on elected officials at the local and state level to get involved. The situation has already gotten the attention of U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.

A spokesperson for the congressman sent News 8 the following statement:

“Our office was made aware of allegations detailing gross abuse of taxpayer dollars and corruption at Muskegon Family Care. Over a year ago, our office then relayed that information to the proper authorities. Residents of Muskegon Heights, Muskegon County and West Michigan depended on this facility to provide care. Congressman Huizenga will continue to monitor the situation and is committed to developing appropriate safeguards to protect residents of Muskegon Heights and the surrounding communities.”

In the meantime, patients are wondering when they’ll get answers.

“It just impacts hundreds if not thousands of people in the medical clinic and in the dental clinic that just don’t really have any idea what’s going on,” said Cindy Deboef, whose 95-year-old mother is a patient at the clinic. “It would be nice to know if they do close, how do we go about getting these things taken care of?”

News 8 has continued to reach out to Muskegon Family Care for comment but have not received a response. However, the clinic did post a message on Facebook saying they would be seeing scheduled patients on Monday.