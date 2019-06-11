Parking problem fix? Muskegon welcomes ‘people mover’

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon’s slogan “Watch Us Go” has taken on new meaning, as the city celebrates a new, uncommon way to get around.

Muskegon’s “people mover” is a creative solution to a problem in the growing lakeshore community- more people with limited parking.

“It’s almost kinda funny. The thought was what could we do that’s low cost, low risk to kinda start to work on solving our parking problem,” said Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson.

Peterson says the city bought the people mover online from a community in Oklahoma.

“If you look at our main festival grounds it’s surrounded by water, which makes the setting awesome, but it makes it very difficult to park people,” said Peterson.

With the ability to transport 50 individuals at a time, the city manager says its people mover will help.

“We can make a circuit through the different parking lots that service the events and we can pick up people and move them pretty quickly,” said Peterson.

For now, rides will be free.

“It doesn’t have a name yet. We’ll come up with a name and let you know,” said Peterson.

The people mover will be downtown for the Taste of Muskegon this weekend.