MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A forum in Muskegon on Saturday will discuss ways to build trust between police and their communities.

The free event is scheduled to run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the All Shores Wesleyan Church Muskegon Campus at 1050 W. Southern Avenue. The panel will be preceded by lunch at 11:15 a.m.

It will start with a screening of “Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops,” a documentary about two San Antonio, Texas, police officers who are part of a mental health unit. After that, Norton Shores Police Department Chief Jon Gale, All Shores Wesleyan Pastor E.J. Wood and David Jimenez and Sammy Perez of Prison Fellowship will look at building trust between community and their police departments, including “tangible ways for you to play a role in making our communities safer.

The forum is hosted by All Shores Wesleyan and Prison Fellowship, an outreach program for prisoners and their families that also works on criminal justice reform.