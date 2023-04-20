MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s first outdoor cannabis lounge opened Thursday in downtown Muskegon.

IndiGrow, a retail marijuana micro-business, partnered with its neighbor, which owns an empty lot next to the business off West Clay Street near 7th Street, to open a safe and discreet green space for adults 21-years or older to partake in cannabis responsibility.

“We feel that this outdoor area really solves a problem,” said Karen Kekelik, co-owner of IndiGrow. “Which is people smoking all around the city and doing it in places where they shouldn’t be smoking. Maybe in front of people who don’t want to be involved in that or maybe minors.”

Shop owners worked with both the local and state government to ensure the space is compliant with the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

Thursday is also April 20, or 4/20, which is the unofficial holiday for the cannabis industry.

“When you partake in a micro-brewery for example. You get all of (the experience),” said CEO Steven Kekelik. “You’re going to have the full experience. Right now with cannabis that isn’t quite the case. You need to buy it and then leave or smoke it in less than acceptable ways.”

The outdoor space, named ‘The Bowl,’ is surrounded by berms that will soon be clover-covered. Once inside the adult outdoor space, the public will find picnic tables and outdoor games.

“We’ve partnered with the city and we’ve created a way that’s acceptable for people to come downtown, partake in cannabis and then go enjoy the amenities that the city offers,” he said.

IndiGrow is a small family-owned shop that grows its plants onsite. The facility offers high-tech horticulture and a control climate which ensures a consistent and high-quality product.

“We’re able to offer a lot higher quality products, at essentially the same prices that people are already paying at the dispensary,” Karen Kekelik said.

A launch party for the new space took place Thursday until 7 p.m. Food trucks were parked outside the space in case event-goers got hungry.