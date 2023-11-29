MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with open murder after a woman was fatally shot last year in Muskegon Heights.

Joseph Plummer, 51, of Muskegon Heights, was arraigned Tuesday in 60th District Court on charges of open murder and felony firearm, court documents show. His bond was set at $500,000.

The shooting happened April 24, 2022 in Muskegon Heights. Rayna Garrett, 23, was shot while inside a vehicle, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

An undated photo of Rayna Garrett courtesy family.

Family members remembered Garrett as “a beautiful person inside and out.” She left behind two daughters, they said.

Plummer’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6.