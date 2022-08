MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot in Muskegon.

It happened in the area of Marquette Avenue and Oakhill Drive.

Police took a person to the hospital with a gunshot wound, Muskegon County dispatch told News 8.

That person’s condition is not yet known.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.