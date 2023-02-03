GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A puppy that was rescued from a Norton Shores home that was presenting itself as an animal shelter has died, Harbor Humane Society said.

In a Friday post on Facebook, the shelter said Nort, one of the puppies rescued on Monday, had “severe pneumonia” and was being rushed to the Animal Emergency Hospital (AEH).

The shelter later told News 8 that Nort had died.

“Unfortunately, despite Animal Emergency Hospital’s life-saving efforts, Nort’s heart stopped beating and he passed away. He was a very sick puppy. We are thankful to AEH and their vets and also to Nort’s foster who showed him so much love these last few days,” an email from Jen Self-Aulgur, executive director of Harbor Humane Society, said.

Anyone who would like to donate to help cover the cost of the care Nort received and to help pay for care for the other dogs can do so here.

“Meds, diagnostic testing, and staff time add up and we are doing everything we can to help these pups make it through!” Self-Aulgur said.

Nort was rescued along with 77 other dogs from the home of Lisa Cober.

Court records show Cober told investigators that she had at least 22 puppies at the home. She didn’t know how many adult dogs there were. She also told them that eight of the puppies had died at the house and two more had been euthanized due to distemper within the last month. One litter, she said, died “due to failure to thrive.”

The officer who led the raid reported seeing overcrowded kennels or dogs in kennels that were too small. There was feces on the floor, countertops, walls and in the kennels.

Cober was arraigned Tuesday on a count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. She’s expected back in court on Feb. 14 for a hearing.