Officials vote to rename L.C. Walker Arena

A courtesy rendering of new signage on Muskegon’s L.C. Walker Arena, which is becoming Mercy Health Arena by the end of the year.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon is officially getting a name change after city commission voted Tuesday to rename it to Mercy Health Arena.

The name change passed with a 4-1 vote.

Earlier this year, Mercy Health agreed to buy the naming rights, but the community pushed back against removing L.C. Walker’s name after the family donated the arena to the city decades ago.

Louis Carlisle Walker, the arena’s longtime namesake, was a Muskegon industrial and financial backer of the arena, which cost $1.5 million when it was built in 1960.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson told News 8 that he is “very excited about the partnership with Mercy, the commitment and investment into our arena and to help keep alive the legacy of L.C. Walker’s original investment in 1960.”

New signs will be installed in January.