Officials in Muskegon Co. ponder how to spend millions in COVID-19 relief

MUSKEGON. Mich. (WOOD) — Millions of dollars in federal stimulus relief will soon be heading into cities and counties across the country.

The money is meant to help get people back to work and rebuild communities hardest hit by the virus, but outside of those general guidelines, nothing has yet been earmarked for a specific purpose.

Local leaders in Muskegon County have some ideas on what they would like to use the money for — if they can.

“It’s not very often you have a dollar amount that’s this large to make monumental improvements. I just think that from a staff standpoint, we’re going to point out that we need to be careful to make sure we don’t nickel-and-dime the money away into things that won’t have a long-term positive impact,” Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said. “It’s a big gift. It’s a big amount of money.”

To be exact, it’s between $24 million and $25 million for the city of Muskegon — enough to rival the city’s general fund.

“I think we can make some pretty monumental investments into our community that meet … one of the goals that impacting the hospitality industry, the tourism industry. I think one of those things could be significant investments into parks and trails,” Peterson said. “If you use your imagination, you can fit just about anything into one of their areas, so I think some cities, including us … we’ll need just a little more guidance on exactly where we can invest it.”

Municipalities have until 2024 to spend the money. They would like your help deciding exactly where it would be best used.

“We want to hear from people. We want to hear what their ideas are, items they think the money could be wisely spent on. The commission would be happy to hear those as well, so we encourage that feedback from our community,” Muskegon County Administrator Mark Eisenbarth said. “We want to energize or jump our economy — our construction, our roads, our restaurants, our businesses — and start spending dollars locally in the state to help these businesses be back to what we used to see before COVID.”

Muskegon city officials are thinking of adding new trails along Shoreline Drive, building a new clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Club, expanding the art museum and investing in the Frauenthal Center.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakshore. (March 26, 2021)

The Muskegon Museum of Art. (March 26, 2021)

The Frauenthal Center in Muskegon. (March 26, 2021)

They expect to combine the influx of federal cash with existing projects to get more bang for their buck.

“We could use our money to help get those things to the finish line and then it’ll go a lot further. We’ll end up with 10 really great investments versus five, or something like that,” Peterson said. “So there are a number of things that I think we can start to put down on paper and then whittle down from there what makes the most sense to have an impact on our community.”

But officials will have to be careful.

“The problem is I sat in on a presentation with the state yesterday and another one from the feds today and neither one has a list of things you can use it for or cannot use it for,” Eisenbarth said. “One thing I do know is if you use it in the wrong purpose that they might withhold dollars the following year because it is going to be split up between two years. And if you mismanage that the first year, there’s a good chance you may miss out the second. But there is a lot of growth in Muskegon County. We’re seeing it, you know, downtown in the city. We’re also seeing it in Norton Shores, North Muskegon, seeing it in Whitehall and Montague.”

They’re also seeing it in Muskegon Heights. The city with just under 11,000 residents is receiving more money, proportionally, than others.

“The money is directly tied to our demographics and so for the first time, the negative aspects of those demographics like socioeconomic status will work in our favor, give us some opportunities to address some of those issues that are systemic,” Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell said. “Those factors together combine to give us a little of an additional attention in terms of what the funds are intended to be used for and what we can use them for.”

The city of Muskegon Heights could receive 172% of its annual budget, or roughly $11 million. It’s an investment the magnitude of which has not been seen in the community in nearly a decade, when the last new house was built in 2014.

“We need to begin to build new homes. The average age of our housing here is about 100 years old,” Bell said. “If we get people into home ownership, like you mentioned, that builds wealth. It also increases the population and the programs that we are putting into place right now are designed to convert people from, transition people from renting into owning.”

The Peck Street Redevelopment District in Muskegon Heights. (March 26, 2021)

He said the federal cash is a boon.

“With this opportunity — and the governor said it best, ‘a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ — we need to see if we can wrestle that down to the ground,” Bell said. “In terms of a vision, making that investment at that level today with this opportunity is probably going to be exactly that: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The city says it is hoping to spend some of the money on issues that have long plagued it. Some could be handled quickly with immediate fixes, like repairs to crumbling roads and new fire trucks. But other problems, like providing universal child care, education and even bringing back the city’s parks and recreation department could take years to fix.

“The decision to eliminate that, I don’t know what factors went into that, but parks and rec, again, are critical to our children. We need to have positive, enriching things for our children to do,” Bell said. “Every family deserves to have that peace of mind knowing that their kids are safe and that they’re not just being watched but that they’re being enriched.”

The money could do amazing things for lakeshore communities. Bell said it comes down to pride, partnership and housing, so the newest homes in his city aren’t seven years old and some of the 900+ vacant lots can be built up.

“In terms of a vision, making that investment at that level today with this opportunity is probably going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bell said. “I think we can catapult the community, the city of Muskegon Heights, leaps and bounds ahead. That’s all part of reaching new heights.”