Officials: Fire at Muskegon storage unit sparked by candle

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire that broke out at a Muskegon storage unit on Friday morning was reportedly caused by a candle, officials say.

Around 6:15 a.m., the Muskegon Fire Department was sent to a fire at a storage facility on E. Laketon Avenue, near Austin Street and Valley Street.

When crews arrived, they found the fire had spread throughout the units.

The person who called 911, a 37-year-old woman and renter of one of the storage units, reported that she was in her unit when a candle ignited some flammable items. She made it out of the fire safely.

Firefighters from Muskegon Heights, Muskegon Township, North Muskegon and Norton Shores all helped to put out the fire.