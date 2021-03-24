Official who pushed Muskegon coach faces assault charge

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Prosecutors have issued an assault charge against a high school basketball official who pushed the Muskegon coach.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that it has authorized a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery against William Ripple, 69, for pushing Keith Guy on Friday.

Video taken by M7 Sports, which follows Muskegon-area sports, shows the official put his hands Guy and push him away during the game between Muskegon and Zeeland East. Guy is the head basketball coach and athletic director for Muskegon Public Schools.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association said earlier this week that Ripple has been suspended for the rest of the season while it investigates the incident and decides on a penalty.