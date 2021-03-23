Official who pushed Muskegon coach could face criminal charge

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon County prosecutor is deciding whether a high school boys basketball official who pushed a coach should faces criminal charges.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office told News 8 it expected to make a decision Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest. It was not immediately clear what charges were being considered.

The game official, whose name has not been released, will not be working for the rest of the season while the Michigan High School Athletic Association investigates the push, which happened at Friday’s game between Muskegon and Zeeland East.

Video taken by M7 Sports, which follows Muskegon-area sports, shows the official put his hands on Muskegon head coach Keith Guy and push him away. After the game, Guy told M7 Sports he was upset that his players saw it happen.

Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez has called on MHSAA to issue a consequence against the official. No final penalty had been decided upon as of Monday, MHSAA told News 8.

Guy is also the athletic director for Muskegon.