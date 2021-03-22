Official who pushed coach off the court while MHSAA investigates

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A high school boys basketball official has been suspended while he is investigated for pushing the Muskegon coach.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association told News 8 that no final penalty has been decided upon.

“The investigation is ongoing, there is due process, and we will continue to discuss everything with the school and official,” an MHSAA spokesperson told News 8 via email.

The official’s name has not been released.

Video captured by M7 Sports, which follows Muskegon-area sports, during Friday’s matchup against Zeeland East shows the referee put his hands on coach Keith Guy’s chest and push him away.

“He pushed me,” Guy, who is also the athletic director for Muskegon, told M7 Sports after the game. “I couldn’t get away with that and I don’t team my team to do that. And there was no reason for him to put his hands on me and push me. Just because you’re official don’t give you the right to lay your hands on a grown man or anybody. I’m upset right now because I’m sorry for my kids; I’m sorry they had to see that.”

In a Saturday Facebook post, Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez said it the push was “highly inappropriate, unthinkable and inexcusable” and said he was calling on MHSAA to issue a consequence against the official.

Muskegon lost 59-52 to Zeeland East.