Officers investigate Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a man was shot in Muskegon Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Fleming Avenue near Getty Street.

The victim was shot in the upper body, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Officers described the incident as being “non-fatal.”

More details, including a description of the suspect, is expected to be released later. Check with woodtv.com as we get more details.