Officers investigate Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a man was shot in Muskegon Thursday afternoon.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Fleming Avenue near Getty Street.
The victim was shot in the upper body, according to the Muskegon Police Department.
Officers described the incident as being “non-fatal.”
More details, including a description of the suspect, is expected to be released later. Check with woodtv.com as we get more details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.