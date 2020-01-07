Officers ID man shot and killed in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon officers have identified the man shot and killed Monday afternoon as 21-year-old Damonte Neal.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on Orchard Avenue west of Getty Street.

Officers say they took a person of interest, a 21-year-old Muskegon man, into custody Monday evening.

The Muskegon Police Department says that when its officers arrived, they found Neal, who is from Muskegon, lying in front of a home with a gunshot wound to the back. He died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not yet known, but police said the initial calls to 911 reported multiple shots.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.