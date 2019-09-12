Muskegon officer with KKK document in home fired

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon police officer who had Ku Klux Klan memorabilia in his home has lost his job.

Charles Anderson was terminated after a Thursday morning hearing involving the police department, city attorney and human resources, City Manager Frank Peterson confirmed to News 8.

Peterson said he wasn’t at the meeting so he could not say precisely why Anderson was terminated. A release from the police department did not provide more details.

“The City of Muskegon has concluded its internal investigation and the disposition is that Charles Anderson has been terminated,” the release read in its entirety.

In early August, a man looking to buy a house toured Anderson’s home in the Holton area, which was listed for sale. In the home, the prospective buyer noticed Confederate flags on display and an application for KKK membership in a frame hanging in a bedroom. He took photos and shared them on social media.

The photo of a KKK application in Charles Anderson’s home that Rob Mathis posted on social media. (Courtesy)

Once the city got wind of the photos, Anderson was placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation. In late August, the police chief said the investigation did not reveal anything new.

“What you saw on social media pretty much stands the way it is. There was no smoking gun, so to speak, nothing revealed to us that shocked us. It is what it is,” Chief Jeffrey Lewis said.

After the social media post, many community members said Anderson should lose his job and that with him on the job, minorities could not feel safe.

“We want to support our officers. But if you’ve got a racist intent, we can’t have you around,” one resident told city commissioners during a mid-August meeting.