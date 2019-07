MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says an officer was shot in the arm while responding to a call at the East Park Manor apartments.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Thomas told 24 Hour News 8 that he was headed to the scene.

