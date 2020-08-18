Officer shot by suspect gets Medal of Honor, Purple Heart

Officer Robert Kooi and Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas on Aug. 18, 2020. Kooi received the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Medal of Honor and Purple Heart.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon Heights police officer who was shot and wounded while on the job last year was recognized Tuesday.

Officer Robert Kooi received the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Medal of Honor and Purple Heart during a ceremony at the Muskegon Heights High School Academy football field.

Kooi was shot in the arm July 6, 2019, while responding to call at East Park Manor apartments.

“On July 6th, I took one bullet to the arm,” Kooi said Tuesday. “That was just the beginning of the struggles. Everything that followed, from physical therapy to family to any emotional trauma that might have occurred, there was always everybody there for me — from fellow officers to my family, most of all my wife.”

“There’s a lot of perspective that officers have that a lot of civilian population, that they are not privileged to see,” Kooi added, speaking to high tensions across the country between officers and the communities they serve. “So they don’t see what we see on a day-to-day basis. For us to be pointing fingers and saying they don’t understand but they also say the same thing that we don’t understand because we have our perspective and they have ours. So the only way we can really come together in their community is to work together and share our point of views in a listening manner so we can better help each other.”

The suspect, Dayvon Davis, was arrested a little more than a week after the shooting. While Kooi wasn’t there, the arresting officer used his handcuffs when taking Davis into custody.

Davis was charged with assault and weapons charges. He’s expected in court for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 25.