LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A state trooper was involved in a shooting near Muskegon Monday, police say.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Sugaridge Drive near West River Road in Laketon Township, a Michigan State Police spokesperson told News 8.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as we learn more.