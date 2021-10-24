Officer assaulted in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — An officer was assaulted in Muskegon Heights Saturday.

There was a felonious assault against an officer with the Muskegon Heights Police Department, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

MSP said there is a large police presence and people should avoid that area.

The Michigan State Police are assisting Muskegon Heights PD with a felonious assault upon an officer. There is a large police presence, please avoid the area. Additional details will be released as they become available. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) October 24, 2021

A News 8 crew on scene saw a large police presence in the area of 6th Street and West Delano Avenue.

It is not yet known what lead up to the assault, or what injuries, if any, the officer suffered.