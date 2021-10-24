Officer assaulted in Muskegon Heights

Muskegon County

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — An officer was assaulted in Muskegon Heights Saturday.

There was a felonious assault against an officer with the Muskegon Heights Police Department, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

MSP said there is a large police presence and people should avoid that area.

A News 8 crew on scene saw a large police presence in the area of 6th Street and West Delano Avenue.

It is not yet known what lead up to the assault, or what injuries, if any, the officer suffered.

