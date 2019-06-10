Off-duty firefighters among 3 injured in crash

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two off-duty firefighters from Lansing were among the three motorcyclists seriously injured in a weekend crash in Muskegon County, the Lansing mayor’s office has confirmed to our Lansing sister station, WLNS.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at East Apple Avenue and South Ravenna Road in Moorland Township, about 15 miles east of Muskegon.

Witnesses say an SUV was headed south on South Ravenna Road when it ran a stop sign at the intersection and crashed into at least one motorcyclist.

Authorities say three motorcyclists were injured in this crash. They sustained varying serious injuries ranging from possible head injuries, compound leg fractures and broken ribs.

All three of the motorcyclists were transported to Mercy Health Hackley Hospital.

In a Facebook post, members of the Muskegon Fire Department said they visited the injured firefighters in the hospital Sunday to offer their support. The firefighters union also offered assistance to family and friends visiting the injured firefighters.

Deputies say the driver of the SUV was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation.