NSPD: Man in custody after holding woman at gunpoint, barricading himself

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man barricaded himself into a mobile home in Norton Shores after holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale says.

Chief Gale says the department received a call about a domestic incident in progress around 7 a.m. in the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park. When officers arrived, they found him barricaded inside of a house with the woman.

Chief Gale says police were able to get the woman out of the house soon after arriving at the trailer, but the man would not come out.

At 10:52 a.m. WOOD TV received an alert from the Norton Shores Police Department telling the public to avoid the area or shelter in place. In the alert police said they expected to take responsive action within the hour.

At 11:21 a.m. WOOD TV received an alert from NSPD telling the public that the suspect was in custody and the shelter in place was canceled. Chief Gale says that the man came out of the house peacefully.

This story will be updated as we learn more about the incident. The Norton Shores Police Department is still investigating.