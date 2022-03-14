Nothing hazardous found in check of partially collapsed school ceiling

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Muskegon Heights was virtual Monday as state safety officials looked at the status of the building more than a year after the partial collapse of a ceiling.

“Back in 2021, January or February, when we were virtual, the ceiling in the auditorium did give way; a portion of the ceiling,” Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Superintendent Arnetta Thompson said.

That part of the school has been closed off since then. Thompson said the fire marshal had given the OK for students to be in other parts of the building.

“Today we did have a certified technician come out to do additional testing,” Thompson said. “There is no asbestos or any other dangerous substance that would prevent us from being in this building.”

She said the school was closed out of an abundance of caution and classes were expected to resume as usual Tuesday, though the auditorium will remain off limits.

The district says it has set aside some money for repairs but is waiting for the state to approve the plans.

“We have a quote of $179,000 and we, at this moment, don’t have that, so we are absolutely willing to take donations if anybody is willing to donate to that cause,” Thompson said.

Other concerns had been raised about a black substance on the wall in a gym, but Thompson said that also isn’t harmful.

“What someone thought was black mold was actually black paint in the small gym,” Thompson said. “I would encourage people who have questions to reach out to the school or district offices first before reaching out anywhere else. I think this situation has caused undue stress.”