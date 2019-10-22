Norton Shores PD: Post about body was false

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Social media rumors that a body was found in Norton Shores Tuesday were not true, police say.

The Norton Shores Police Department said state police were conducting a dive in the area of Airline Road and Getty Street, but that no evidence of remains was found.

Police said they’ll be talking to the person who posted that a body was found.

Michigan State Police was in the area of Arline and Getty checking out a tip related to the Jeffrey Willis investigation. It apparently recently got a tip that a suspicious person was seen there after Willis was arrested. Police didn’t go into further detail about that tip.

Though the dive team didn’t find any evidence of a body, police also said weather kept them from finishing up their investigation into the tip.

Willis is serving life sentences for killing Jessica Heeringa, who vanished from a Norton Shores gas station in 2013 and whose remains have not been found, and Rebekah Bletsch, who was shot while jogging near her home north of Muskegon in 2014.

“The Michigan State Police and the Norton Shores Police Departments are committed to searching for Jessica Heeringa until she is found,” police said in a Tuesday statement.

Willis has denied murdering anyone.