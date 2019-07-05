Officers say missing man has been found

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say they found a missing 51-year-old man who has a medical condition.

Norton Shores Police Department said on Facebook around 4:45 p.m. Friday Shea Carson Wyngarden had been found.

Police didn’t immediately release additional details.

Before being found, Wyngarden was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday near Airline Highway and Shettler Road, according to the Norton Shores Police Department.

Police previously said his medical condition may cause him to act confused and disorientated. He had not taken his medication for the last 24 hours, police say.