A Norton Shores man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling more than $43,000 worth of fraudulent sports cards. (Oct. 18, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Norton Shores man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fake sports cards over the past three decades.

Bryan Kennert, 57, was given the more than two-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of selling $43,000 worth of sabotaged antique baseball card packs to a couple in a Muskegon antique store between April and October 2019.

Photos provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western Michigan show some of the fraudulent cards Kennert used in his scheme. (Oct. 18, 2022)

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Western Michigan, Kennert told the couple that the packs were “original and unopened” when he had actually unsealed the packs, removed the valuable cards and then resealed the packs to make them look like they were brand new.

The couple said they visited Kennert eight times in 2019, spending thousands of dollars on tampered packs. It wasn’t until they had the cards authenticated that they discovered they had been duped.

More packs in question in the investigation against the cards sold out of Muskegon antique store in 2019. (Oct. 18, 2022)

Federal agents launched an investigation into Kennert and searched his home, where they say they found fake cards and supplies to make them. If the cards discovered in Kennert’s home were real, authorities said they would be worth an estimated $7.3 million.

Officials said in a statement that the scheme had been going on for 30 years and Kennert told agents that he made “around $100,000 a year” selling the fake cards and packs.