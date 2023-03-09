Investigators say they found drugs and guns in a bust in Norton Shores on March 8, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they found drugs and guns when their raided a Norton Shores home Wednesday.

The bust happened on Victoria Street, in a mobile home park off Cleveland Avenue. The West Michigan Enforcement Team, a multiagency drug task force, says it found cocaine, heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine. Detectives also found guns.

A 30-year-old Norton Shores man was jailed on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

His name was not released pending arraignment. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.