NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of free backpacks are expected to be given away in Norton Shores on Thursday.

It’s one of Community Choice Credit Union’s annual backpack giveaways. The credit union says the backpacks are being given out to relieve the stress for some families when it comes to getting school supplies at the start of the year.

A total of 400 backpacks containing school supplies are expected to be given away at the event.

Community Choice hosted a similar event in Holland earlier this week.

“Every year students are going back to school, a lot of families face a struggle with how to get the appropriate supplies,” Karen Myers with Community Choice Credit Union said. “Obviously in 2022, the costs of those goods and services continues to rise, and there’s a scarcity for some of those supplies as well. So while we’ve done backpack drives for some time, this year they feel even more important than ever. And the families themselves who’ve attended our previous events expressed their gratitude, and the teachers that benefit from these students coming to school ready to learn are also very grateful.”

There is a limit of one backpack per child and the child must be present to receive their backpack.

The giveaway is happening Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Community Choice Credit Union’s Member Center on East Ellis Road.

In addition to the free backpacks, there were also be free chili dogs and ice cream, as well as face painting, balloon art and members of the local police and fire departments.

More information can be found at communitychoicecu.com.