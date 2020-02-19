Norton Shores bridge to close for repairs

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Heads up Norton Shores drivers: Lake Harbor Road bridge over the Mona Lake channel will be closed to traffic for a couple of months.

Officials say crews will work on the bridge deck, rehabilitate joints and conduct major maintenance work starting on March 2.

The bridge is expected to be open to traffic on May 21, though work isn’t scheduled to be completed until late June. Marine navigation may be affected at times.

The city says the designated detour route is Forest Park Road, Henry Street and Porter Road.

Updates about the project can be found on the city’s website. People with questions can call the public works department at 231.799.6803.