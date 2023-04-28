NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Norton Shores Boy Scout set country records for popcorn sales and he is using those funds to give back to the community.

Mason Schlafer is a 17-year-old junior at Mona Shores High School. He spends his time after school and on the weekends knocking on doors.

“Most of it is done door-to-door sales, so just getting out on the pavement and just hitting it,” Schlafer said.

He is number one in the nation for the 2022 popcorn sale. He has held the number one title for six years and sold more than $400,000 of popcorn.

This is his last year as a Scout, and he wants to make sure he goes out on top.

“I’m confident about it ending off strong, but it’ll be sad to go for sure,” Schlafer said.

He uses some of the money raised from his popcorn sales to fund food distribution events. Cars filled the parking lot for his latest event Saturday.

Schlafer has had 27 food drives and said he and his troop had fed more than 10,000 people with around 150,000 pounds of food.

“(It’s) really great to see what I put the work behind, what I put into it, finally the payoff in this way,” Schlafer said.

His philanthropy inspired other Scouts to help out. Saturday was the first event for a new Scout troop of girls from Grand Rapids.

“(Mason’s) participating, giving back to the community, leading projects like this through Feeding America, helping make an impact and a difference in the community. That’s what Scouts are all about and you’re not going to find a greater example of that than Mason,” said Aaron Gach, deputy scout executive of the Michigan Crossroads Council.

There are six more distribution events left this year. The next one is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.