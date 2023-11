NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — North Muskegon Public Schools said it will be closed Wednesday due to a cybersecurity breach.

The school district said its tech department, Muskegon Area Intermediate School District and the school’s insurance company are working to investigate.

According to a Facebook post, the school district did not have access to phones or the internet.

It’s unknown how long it will take to restore services.