NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — North Muskegon Public Schools students will return to school with access to computers after a cybersecurity incident.

In a Facebook post, the district said classes will resume Thursday. On Wednesday, the district was closed due to a cybersecurity breach that blocked access to phones and the internet.

“School will proceed as usual (Thursday). Despite the temporary absence of computer access, please be assured that all essential safety features are fully operational, including our surveillance cameras, fire alarms, and phone systems. However, teachers will not be able to respond to emails, and students will be unable to submit assignments digitally for the time being,” the district said in a Facebook post.

The district said a digital forensic firm is investigating the cybersecurity breach.