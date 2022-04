ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — No one is hurt after a fire broke out at the old Victory Inn and Suites in Roosevelt Park early Thursday morning.

Just after midnight fire crews were sent to the old Victory Inn and Suites, located at 2967 Henry St., for a reported fire.

Responding crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene, the Norton Shores Fire Department said.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.