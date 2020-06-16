No arrest yet as police ID teen killed in Muskegon Heights

The Clarion Inn in Muskegon Heights on June 15, 2020.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the teenager who died after he was found with gunshot wounds at a Muskegon Heights hotel.

Officers were called to the Clarion Inn on Seaway Drive Monday morning where they found Aquee Keyes, 17, in a second-floor room with gunshot wounds to his face and chest, police said. He later died at an area hospital.

While no arrests have been made in the homicide, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas told News 8 “the investigation is moving very rapidly.”

Details on a possible motive were not released.

On Monday afternoon, Thomas said officers were working strong leads to apprehend a suspect, adding that witnesses were cooperating in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.